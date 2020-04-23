The NFL Draft is hours away, here is my top three Miami Dolphins picks
By Brian Miller
We all have a wishlist for the Miami Dolphins and the 2020 NFL Draft. Now it is time to reveal the top three players that I want to see in a Dolphins uniform tonight.
The 2020 NFL Draft is now hours away and the Miami Dolphins will be on the clock anywhere from the third overall pick to the fifth if they don’t trade back. I’m a realist so for me, I’m not going to list Joe Burrow as one of the players I want because there is no way under God’s blue sky that the Bengals are going to move out of that top spot.
Earlier today it was reported by Jason La Canfora that the Dolphins have offered a lot to the Bengals who will stick with Joe Burrow instead of the bevy of draft picks. So, I have moved on and so should the rest of us.
So who do you want the Miami Dolphins to take with their three picks? Do you want them to trade a pick or two and move up to get Tua Tagovailoa or stay put and take the offensive tackle that everyone seems to think the Dolphins are going after? Either way, we all have our favorites in this draft and for the first round, these are mine.
Mechi Becton
The Louisville offensive lineman is an impressive athlete with great motion and balance. He has the athleticism to play inside or outside and loves the game. If the Dolphins were able to get Becton at 18 it would be an absolute steal but chances are he will be off the board by the time Miami drafted in that spot. I’m not on board with trading picks for draft spots in round one so I doubt Miami makes a move up for him.
Isaiah Simmons
There is so much to love about Clemson linebacker/safety Simmons. He has great range and can play the pass, the run, and rush the quarterback. Earlier this week he told the media that he was a fit for any defense. I think he would absolutely flourish in Brian Flores’ system. He has a great attitude with the right amount of ego to be stellar at the next level. Miami would have to use the five overall to get him though and I don’t think that will happen.
Justin Herbert
If the Dolphins come away with Herbert, I will be happy. I like his attitude and the fact that when he was being faced with the “Herbert isn’t a leader” stuff, he stepped up. When his 2019 season wasn’t going that well and critics started to poke at him, he responded in the Duck’s bowl game and the lit up the Senior Bowl. Some say it was to improve his draft stock while I personally see this as Herbert not letting anyone push him down. He responded and I see a kid who will respond in the NFL.
There are of course other players I like in this draft. K’Lavon Chaisson, Xavier McKinney, and Ezra Cleveland, a rising tackle. We will see if the Dolphins share my thoughts later tonight.