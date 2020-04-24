Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier needs to nail the rest of the draft
By Brian Miller
The first round of the NFL Draft is over but for Miami Dolphins Chris Grier, the real work is just starting and the next two days is where he needs to shine.
We can say how hard picking players in the first round of the draft is. The Miami Dolphins did well on day one but it is day two and three that Chris Grier needs to nail. If the Dolphins really want to turn the franchise around, the players drafted tonight and early tomorrow are the ones that have to be contributors.
Many believe the hardest part of the draft comes in the first round but day two is one of the biggest struggles for the Dolphins over the years. Somehow, Grier needs to buck the trend of finding players that don’t really contribute. There have been some recently who have done very well, Xavien Howard immediately comes to mind but overall, it has been hit or miss with mostly misses.
There is a lot of talent still on the board and Grier can do several things tonight. He can move around the draft order with his plethora of remaining draft picks. The Dolphins still have 12 picks to make in the next two days with three coming today. Two in round two and one in round three. If Grier can somehow increase those amounts, it would be a really good draft haul for a team that values it’s draft prospects.
Tonight’s draft begins at 7:00 pm eastern but Grier will be pouring over prospect profiles, talking with his scouts and coaches, calling other teams about moving around. What he can’t do is take unnecessary risks. With the draft picks he has remaining, there is no need to reach for a player that can be drafted later or traded up for if they want him that bad. Grier needs to be smart, fill holes, and add quality depth. Today, however, should be about adding starters. There is no reason why Miami can’t find two or three starters tonight. Especially given the needs the team still has.