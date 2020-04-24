Miami Dolphins draft their who’s that pick with CB Noah Igbinoghene
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made their “who’s that” pick with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with pick 30 of the NFL Draft leaving many fans wondering why.
Noah Igbinoghene is the third Miami Dolphins pick in the first round and he will compete for playing time as a likely nickel back in the secondary. Despite the fact Miami needed safety help, the Dolphins have opted to go with a surprise pick instead.
After trading out of the 26th spot to drop back, the Dolphins have gone cornerback in what is a bit of a surprise. The Dolphins made Bryon Jones one of the highest paid corners in the league during free agency. That followed making Xavien Howard one of the highest paid corners in 2019. Now they have added another corner.
The Dolphins will now head home for the night or rather stay at home and prepare for tomorrows second and third rounds as they continue to rebuild their roster.
As for Igbinoghene, the Auburn product was expected to go in the second round early so the reach really isn’t that bad but with other areas of need including running back and safety, as well as edge rushing help, this seems more luxury than anything else.
Still on the board, A.J. Epenesa, Ezra Cleveland, Yetur Gross-Matos, and all of the running backs. The Kansas City Chiefs will wrap up the first round shortly and the first round of the draft will finally come to an end. All in all, it was a pretty seamless evening as the NFL dealt with draft displacement due to the national health issues.