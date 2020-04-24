Miami Dolphins find gems in this day two NFL Mock Draft
By George Keim
After all the dust settled, the Miami Dolphins did what many expected, drafted their quarterback of the future, but it’s time to shift focus to day two.
The last few weeks there it was hard to keep track of all the rumors that swirled around the Miami Dolphins. With so many players falling into round two, the Dolphins could make a bigger splash than they did on day one.
Overall I think the Dolphins did a good job in the first round. They addressed two glaring needs when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback from Alabama and Austin Jackson, an offensive tackle from USC. Their 3rd pick left many fans scratching their head though.
When the 26th pick came around the Dolphins were able to trade back with Green Bay to allow the Packers to select quarterback Jordan Love. In the process, Miami picked up an additional 4th round pick, the 136th overall.
With the 30th pick, Miami selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn. Igbinoghene seems to have some talent but cornerback didn’t seem like a pressing need for Miami in the first round having just signed Byron Jones to play opposite Xavien Howard. Logically though you can justify the move. The NFL has become a pass-heavy league and to defend against the pass you either need to rush the quarterback or cover the receivers. Miami addressed the pass rush in free agency and now added depth to the defensive back room.
The Dolphins are still in a good spot though as the draft moves to the second day. There is still a plethora of talented players that will fill a Dolphins’ need.
So with that, let’s look at who I think the Dolphins will select in rounds 2 and 3.
Round 2
Pick 39 – Antoine Windfield Jr. – Safety – Minnesota – I originally thought the Dolphins might go running back here thinking safety might have been the pick at 26. The Dolphins have a glaring hole at safety after releasing Reshad Jones. Winfield makes a lot of sense here as the Dolphins continue the rebuild of the defense. Winfield had 7 interceptions last season for the Gophers as well as chipping in 3 sacks. Winfield is a smart player that should immediately step in and challenge for a starting role.
Pick 56 – J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State – Dobbins may not fall this far but with other positions holding much greater value Dobbins has the opportunity to slide. The Dolphins have been enamored with Dobbins throughout the months leading up to the draft. Dobbins is a three-down back that should immediately help improve the Dolphins running game.
Pick 70 – Lucas Niang – OT, Texas Christian – Niang had hip surgery last season to fix a torn labrum which is why he may have fallen this far down the board. Niang possesses good athleticism for a man who is 6’-7” and weighing 328 pounds. Niang projects to be a right tackle at the next level which has now become the blindside for the future Miami Dolphins quarterback.
Dolphins fans should be happy if the team can leave Friday addressing 3 more needs with quality players that should immediately compete to be starters