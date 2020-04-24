Miami Dolphins go big with guard Robert Hunt to kick off day 2 of draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have gone big with their first pick in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft selecting guard Robert Hunt with their first pick.
It is finally clear that the Miami Dolphins are putting a priority on fixing the offensive line. After signing free agent Ereck Flowers and drafting Austin Jackson in round on Thursday night, Miami has gone bigger with their first pick in round two taking Robert Hunt.
Hunt is a big man out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He has started at both guard positions and right tackle and can play left tackle as well. He has a mean streak and is well-rounded in both pass protection and run blocking.
A four-year starter, Hunt was able to show off his skills along the offensive line. He was a second-team all-conference player in 2018. In 2019 he missed all but seven games with a groin injury but still made ALL-SBC first-team honors.
In Miami, it is unclear where he will play. The Dolphins can use him anywhere along the line. They need guard help and right tackle help. He will join Flowers, Jackson, and Michael Dieter as young lineman ready to take the next step in Miami’s rebuild.
This is a smart draft pick. Miami could have taken a running back or gone with defensive help but they have really let the line go without really doing much to fix the problems. Now, their franchise quarterback will come on to the field with a solid line blocking for him. Keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright is important.
Miami still has, as of now, two more selections. One more in round two and a round three selection as well.