Miami Dolphins needed to address the defensive line and draft Raekwon Davis
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins needed to add to their defensive front and did just that with the 56th overall pick drafting Raekwon Davis.
Raekwon Davis, a product of Alabama, is a big defensive tackle that slid quite a bit in round two but fits in perfectly with what the Miami Dolphins and Brian Flores are wanting to do on defense.
The Dolphins ranked near the bottom in run defense a year ago and they need to get better in order to stop the waterfall. If there is one thing we can trust Nick Saban to do is build defensive players. Now the Dolphins need to help him become a more well-rounded player at the next level.
Davis is really good against the rush but he lacks much in quarterback pressure and will need to work on that at the next level. He will immediately help the rotation of Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins and will make the defensive front better from the start.
Miami created a need for depth along the defensive front when they released some of their defensive players including Jonathan Ledbetter and Gerald Wills in the days leading up to the draft.
Davis is a good pick for Miami but some wonder if they should not have drafted another offensive lineman, there is a lot of talent still available across the front line. Miami watched several running backs go off the board before they selected including J.K. Dobbins. They also watched A.J. Epenesa get drafted by the Bills two picks before them.
Miami’s next pick will come in the third round, their final pick tonight unless they use some of their third day picks to move up.