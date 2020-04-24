Miami Dolphins replace Reshad Jones with Brandon Jones in round 3
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins continue to make some fans uneasy by not drafting a running back, they are filling holes and Brandon Jones does exactly that.
The Miami Dolphins entered the NFL Draft with a need at safety but passed on Xavier McKinney and Grant Delpit and lost out on Ashtyn Davis but in round three, they added Reshad Jones’ replacement in Brandon Jones.
Jones, a Texas product, will be able to compete for a starting job immediately. At worse, he will provide depth but he has the skills to make a big statement as a rookie. There is development that needs to be done, but he has the positional skills to develop well.
Jones dropped a bit after not being able to work out at the combine due to a Labrum issue but he is healed and ready to play. In Miami, he will get that chance from day one.
The Dolphins are building a similar defensive look to the Patriots which Brian Flores ran. They are putting a premium on secondary players with versatility. Jones can play free safety and is capable of run support and slot coverage.
Miami has already drafted Noah Igbinoghene and spent big in free agency signing corner Byron Jones. Brian Flores loves secondary players. Now they may want to pull back from drafting more at this point. The focus should return to adding to the offensive line depth that is needed as well as a linebacker and no edge rushers have been taken yet.
The Dolphins, barring a trade back into round three are done for the night and will pick their remaining selections on Saturday starting at 12:00 noon.