Miami Dolphins rave about second round pick Raekwon Davis
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was visually happy with the selection of Raekwon Davis in round tow and spoke about him later.
With the 56th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle, University of Alabama. Those were the words Dolphins fans heard when Commissioner Goodell announced the second selection for the Dolphins on day two. Looking at Raekwon Davis and what the Dolphins and Dolphins fans can expect from the 56th overall pick.
Davis played well on the defensive line for the Crimson tide as the defensive tackle finished his career with 175 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, and 11.5 sacks. He certainly has the physical tools and mentality for trench play in the NFL. Although some will look at his decline in “stat sheet” numbers since his career-high 8.5 sack performance, the Dolphins are still getting a competitor who will use his 6’6″ 311-pound build to attack and disrupt opposing offenses.
Coach Flores and Chris Grier also addressed the concern about a drop in production from Davis through his time with the Crimson Tide during their press conference. Chris Grier said, “I think when people talk production, they want to talk sacks. Brian has mentioned it before, this kid has created a lot of opportunities. He’s had plays where he’s been blowing up stuff.” Grier added, “The one thing he is: he’s big, physical, tough, he stops the run and I think as a kid, he’s matured over the years. We were really happy to get him. We didn’t have any qualms about him and I know Brian and the coaching staff and the scouting staff were really excited. We all had him rated as a high-rated player for us.”
Coach Flores echoed Grier saying, ” I’ve always told players that you can play a great game and have no stats. If you set the edge every time, if you’re in your gap, if you make every tackle, if you force the ball wherever we want to force it, if you make your block, you can literally have nothing on the stat sheet but play a great game. I’m on record saying that to players dating back to as long as I have been coaching. I truly believe that. So when people say statistics – when I see Raekwon, I see a guy who is defeating blocks, taking two blocks, and creating plays for his teammates. There are a lot of hidden statistics that I look at personally. I think he does a good job at maybe some of those hidden stats.”
Looking at the video of Davis at Alabama, he garnered a lot of attention yet still managed to routinely disrupt opposing offenses either himself or as coach Flores said by taking on multiple blockers so a teammate can make the play. He plays with a high motor on all plays.
During his press conference, he was asked where he feels he best fits in a defense at the NFL level. “I feel like I fit anywhere.” Adding ” I’m comfortable anywhere from a 5 (technique), from a 4 (technique), from a 3 (technique) and a 0 (technique) because we run so many different schemes.” That flexibility has been an underlying theme as Coach Flores and company, continue to build the team for long term success.
When asked about his goals for the NFL level he said, “This first year coming in, just coming in working, and trying to be the rookie of the year.” He also said in his conversations with Coach Flores he said, “We would just go over the schemes and he’d ask questions like where do I feel comfortable playing? I told him wherever he feels comfortable lining me up at. I feel like I can play anywhere.”
With the selection of Davis, the Dolphins are getting a competitor who will attack on every down. The thoughts of Davis lining up alongside the likes of Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Shaq Lawson, and Emmanuel Ogbah has me looking forward to the season and seeing what kind of havoc they can create.