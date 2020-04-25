Miami Dolphins Robert Hunt talks about what he will bring to NFL
With the seventh pick of the second round, the Miami Dolphins selected Robert Hunt, and offensive tackle, from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
That was the announcement from Commissioner Roger Goodell when the Miami Dolphins made Robert Hunt the first of two selections in the second round.
Like many of the Dolphins fanbase, I appreciated the fact that they invested another pick to help build and solidify the offensive line. Also, like so many others, I wondered what made him the choice for the Dolphins to select him in the early stages of round 2. Looking at the highlights I saw why the Dolphins liked the 6’5″ 323-pound guard/tackle out of the University of Louisianna Lafayette. The young man is a mauler on the interior offensive line with the flexibility to play not only on the left or right sides but to play guard or tackle as well
Listening to him as he addressed the media during his introductory press conference I came away with a greater appreciation for the pick. His opening comments included expressing his gratitude to Coach Flores and staff and how excited he was to get to Miami and get to work for the Dolphins.
Asked to asses his game and traits that will help him excel at the NFL level Hunt said “I think I play the game very hard. I play like it’s my last time playing. As long as I keep that mentality, keep working on myself and getting better, and trying to help the team; everything will work out well.”
” I’m a versatile guy. I can definitely play any position” – Robert Hunt
Also, if he has a preference to play either guard or tackle, Hunt said ” I’m a versatile guy. I can definitely play any position that Coach Flores or the o-line coach needs me to play.” This statement has underscored a theme in this year’s draft as well as a philosophy that the coaching staff has looked to install. Players that are versatile and work in a team-first mentality are qualities that the Dolphins look to add to the roster.
In one of my favorite quotes when asked to comment on one scout’s take that he seems to enjoy destroying people and what fuels him. Hunt said, “It’s fun. It’s fun doing that and it looks really good. So I definitely want to do that. It’s just something that I like to do. It’s part of the game. You don’t get in trouble for destroying people on the football field, so why not do it?” Hearing that helped me realize how much of a competitor he will be on every down.
It’s that kind of mentality that leads me to think not only is he going to battle on every down but do anything and everything in order to protect our quarterback but help our team win. When asked to describe his own mentality and what he looks to do while on the field he said, ” I came into every game with a bully mentality, so I wanted to bully anyone that came in front of me, stepped in front of me. Whoever I’m competing against, I’m going to try my hardest to do my job and help the team.”
Looking at Robert Hunt and what the Dolphins can expect. All in all, I’d get excited Dolphins fans. This guy is undoubtedly a mauler and fighter on the line and it’s going to be exciting to watch him go to battle in the trenches for the Dolphins for years to come.