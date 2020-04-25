Miami Dolphins continue to beef up by adding guard Solomon Kindley
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are taking the offensive line upgrades very seriously. To open the 4th round, Miami traded up for Solomon Kindley.
Solomon Kindley is the newest guard for the Miami Dolphins. Another big body offensive lineman that will need to develop but has high potential.
Already Miami has spent draft picks on Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and now Kindley. They are beefing up an offensive line that has largely been ignored most of the last five years.
Kindley will, as I said, need to develop but he should have a good opportunity to compete for a job on the Dolphins offense. Michael Dieter is the one that should be worried. Last year he did not play well in his first season in the NFL with a lot of inconsistency, he will be pushed for sure.
The Dolphins also added Ereck Flowers in the off-season.
Miami traded two fourth-round picks to move up to pick 111 to get Kindley. It was the first time Miami has moved up in this draft. They previously moved down a few spots in round one. They will have two back-to-back 5th rounders to play with but won’t pick until then.
Miami is on pace to use all of their 14 draft pics and they still have depth to take care of. That being said, moving some of those picks for future draft selections is not a bad idea. Especially the plethora of 7th round picks and one of their fifth-round picks.
The Dolphins are in the biggest phase of their rebuild this year. After this, it is about the development and experience of these rookies.