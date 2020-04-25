Miami Dolphins turn 5th picks into Breida, Strowbridge and Weaver
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had back to back picks in round five but traded one and used the other as the NFL Draft continued. Matt Breida answers their RB issue.
Matt Breida is now a Miami Dolphins after being dealt to the team in a draft-day trade that sent Miami’s first of two 5th round picks to the 49’ers. Miami then used the next pick on DE Jason Strowbridge.
First the trade for Breida. Miami lost on a couple of top running backs Friday night but they landed a valuable runner from the 49’ers for a mid-round draft pick. Breida is a very solid running back but is not a featured runner. He will compete for playing time and will split the workload with Jordan Howard who was signed in free agency.
Miami will evaluate the long-term future of Breida who is scheduled to be a free agent after the season. An undrafted free agent, Breida signed with the 49’ers in 2017. He has appeared in all but five games in his three seasons. He has posted 1,902 yards with six touchdowns on 381 carries. He also has 561 yards on 67 receptions with four touchdowns.
Miami used the following pick in the draft to take UNC defensive end, Jason Strowbridge. Strowbridge fits what the Dolphins like to do on defense. He is versatile and can play multiple positions if needed. At UNC he played down as a defensive tackle but he can also slide outside and work the edge as a pass-rusher. Something Miami needs for depth.
Whether he is standing up or on in a four-point, he has the strength and quickness to take on blockers. Miami will probably float him as Flores loves mixing up his defensive schemes. He has a lot of developing to do and can get stuck in the pack of players at the line. Still, the versatility will allow Miami to put him a position to find success.
With their final pick in round five, the Dolphins selected another edge rusher taking Curtis Weaver of Boise State. The Dolphins are continuing to build their defensive line and Weaver is another player who can play with versatility.