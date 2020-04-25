Miami Dolphins drafting well so far but Oline should still be addressed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft selections have been better than year’s past and there is still work to do but offensive line should still get addressed.
On the first night of the draft on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins made Austin Jackson their mid-round first selection and then doubled up on the line in round two when they took road grading guard/tackle Robert Hunt. They should not be done.
Miami has eight draft picks remaining on day three and while the offensive line may not be as much of a need as it was, the Dolphins should not ignore it.
Before we get to who is available, the new-look Miami offensive line currently looks like this. Center is Ted Karras, guards are Robert Hunt, Michael Dieter, and Ereck Flowers, and the tackle positions will come down to Jesse Davis or Hunt on one side and Jackson on the other. It is a good looking unit on paper. Now it needs young depth.
At guard, Clemson’s Josh Simpson is still available but I’m more interested in Oregon’s Shane Lemieux who still on the board. An interesting note here too, Kevin Dotson who played alongside Robert Hunt at Louisianna-Lafayette is still on the board. It might not be a bad option later on day three if he is still there.
At tackle, Auburn’s Prince Tega Wanogho is on the board. Many thought early in the draft process that he would be a late first or second. His stock has obviously slid and he was rated too high but the talent is there to add depth to a position Miami has struggled with in the past.
Miami has not addressed the center position in this draft and that should be something to look at on day three. Nick Harris of Washington is available but Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz may be a steal in round five if he is still on the board which is doubtful. Biadasz has fallen quite a bit of some injury concerns but could be worth the risk on day three.
Miami won’t likely find a starter along the offensive line now but there are very good prospects still on the board that could develop. It is a position that shouldn’t be overlooked simply because two players were added on days one and two.