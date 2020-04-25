Miami Dolphins new safety Brandon Jones says he is a Swiss Army knife
With the 70th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Brandon Jones, safety, Texas and he spoke with media after his selection.
With those words Commissioner Goodell announced what would be the last pick for the Miami Dolphins on day two of the NFL Draft. What can we expect from Brandon Jones and how will he fit into the team culture?
In listening to Jones during his introductory press conference, I came away thinking he always looked to learn more about the game and improve not only his skills on the field but to improve his mental approach to the game. Jones said, “I knew I wanted to grow my game mentally. That’s something that’s going to keep you in the league for the longest time.”
During his discussions with Coach Flores and Chris Grier, Jones said “Their big thing obviously is they liked how versatile I was and how I’m able to kind of move around and not have one specific position.” Grier said, “It’s his whole game. He’s a good football player. He’s smart, he tackles, he covers, he can play on (special) teams.” Coach Flores echoed Grier adding, “This is a guy who is a guy who is smart and he communicates, and that’s obviously an important part of the game.”
During his time at the University of Texas, Jones tallied 232 total tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, and three interceptions. At 5’11” and 198 pounds, Jones sped around the field while attacking the play. In watching his highlights, you get a sense of the player on the field. One that attacks on every play and is always going to do his best for his team to get the win.
When asked about his versatility, specifically his time on special teams and what got him going to succeed, Jones said, “It’s really just anytime I touch the field, to be honest. Like I’m always looking for a chance to be great and kind of prove myself, whether it’s on defense or on special teams.”
To conclude his press conference, Jones was asked how he sees himself fitting into Coach Flores’ system and what he brings to the table for the Defense. Jones said, “I just really see me being kind of like a Swiss army knife, a guy that can come in and do whatever I need to do.” Jones added, ” The biggest thing to me is just getting on the field and helping the team out at the end of the day.”
On the whole, Jones brings another layer of versatility to the defensive side of the ball for the Miami Dolphins and Coach Flores. Jones looks to contribute right away and will help in the secondary and in special teams. However, a defensive backfield that will have Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham is quietly looking like one of the strongest units on the team.