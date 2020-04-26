Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft grade for all 14 selections
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and the Dolphins had a pretty nice haul of young talented players. Let’s see how do the players stack up to the team’s needs?
The Miami Dolphins had a very good draft!
Regular readers of PhinPhanatic.com know that is a phrase I have not uttered in the four seasons I have been covering the team. Not only did the Dolphins draft some good players, they also executed a plan that is clear and rational.
Sure it helped that the Dolphins had the benefit of 3 first-round picks; and 5 picks in the top 56. However, even if they only came away with one of the players selected in each round, this would still be a good draft. They addressed almost every team need in the draft; which were quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, and safety.