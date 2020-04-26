Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft grade for all 14 selections

By Matthew Stevens

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on prior to the snap during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on prior to the snap during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 5
Next

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and the Dolphins had a pretty nice haul of young talented players.  Let’s see how do the players stack up to the team’s needs?

The Miami Dolphins had a very good draft!

Regular readers of PhinPhanatic.com know that is a phrase I have not uttered in the four seasons I have been covering the team.  Not only did the Dolphins draft some good players, they also executed a plan that is clear and rational.

Sure it helped that the Dolphins had the benefit of 3 first-round picks; and 5 picks in the top 56.  However, even if they only came away with one of the players selected in each round, this would still be a good draft.  They addressed almost every team need in the draft; which were quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, and safety.

Home/Dolphins Draft