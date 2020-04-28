What should Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa wear as a number?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to be conducting rookie mini-camps this year but one thing is coming, the assigning of jersey number to Tua Tagovailoa.
Whether you love the pick of Tua Tagovailoa or not, the entire Miami Dolphins fanbase is captivated by the team’s new future quarterback and the debate among the fans now has turned to the uniform number he will wear.
Tagovailoa told reporters after being drafted fifth overall that a number is just a number. He said that he wore 13 at Alabama because his high-school number was taken already. So now, with his number close to being chosen, Miami Dolphins fans are expected to inundate the NFL shop to buy his jersey. It is likely going to be the most bought jersey from this draft class, this year.
Obviously, the biggest question is what number will Tagovailoa wear for his NFL career? 12 and 13 are both retired so there will be no college number reunion in Miami. Let’s take a look at what numbers he might wear and what would make a little sense.
Number 2: There has been a lot of fans who would like to see Tua wear number two. Given his name, it would make some sense but the Dolphins have assigned the number primarily to punters, would he want two for Tua or should he go with something else. Punter Matt Haack currently has the number and it wouldn’t likely cost Tagovailoa much to pry it away from him. The question is would he actually want it? He might given the close nature to his name.
Number 5: Tagovailo was the 5th pick in the NFL draft so that too would make some sense if he opted to wear the number. In Dolphin’s history, the number has mostly been worn by kickers. There isn’t much reason to wear five outside of his draft spot so the likelihood of Tua in a 5 jersey isn’t likely. Jake Ruddock currently wears the number but if Tagovailoa wanted number five, he won’t have a problem getting it. It is very likely that Ruddock will not be on the team long once the season gets underway so it won’t take much for the Dolphins to reassign him.
Number 7: Anyone remember Chad Henne? Yes, Henne wore number seven and the number might actually look good on Tagovailoa. It is currently worn by Jason Sanders so it can be bought if Tagovailoa wanted it.
Number 9: Kickers and quarterbacks have both worn the number nine jersey. Jay Fiedler is the most prominent but John Beck also wore it as did Davis Fales in their short stints with Miami. Nine would make some sense as there really isn’t much history with the number outside of Fiedler.
Number 10: I’m not on board with Tua wearing the same number that Don Strock and Pete Stoyonovich wore, two of my favorite players in Dolphin’s history but it would be fitting for Tagovailoa to wear it. Ten is a good number to have on a uniform, I have a personalized 10 jersey myself with my name on it. Tua could take that number to another level and if I were a betting man, I might think that this is what he may end up with.
Number 11: Tagovailoa might look good in 11 but he would have to pay handsomely to wear it. DeVante Parker has that number and isn’t likely to give it up or be asked for it.
Number 14: Jarvis Landry and Doug Pederson both wore 14 well in the past. I actually have a worn Pederson number 14 jersey. 14 would make a lot of sense. It’s a perfect number for a quarterback but for some reason, I can’t see Tagovailoa actually in the number. One reason is that Ryan Fitzpatrick has the number and even if he is only going to be on the roster for another year, he isn’t going to give that number up and Tagovailoa isn’t going to ask for it.
Other numbers: 15, 16 and 17 would round out the possibilities. No one wants to see him in 17. Albert Wilson is currently wearing 15 but it could probably be pried away if he wanted it. Not sure I see him in a 15 jersey though although it does have the five for his draft spot in it.