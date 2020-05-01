Dolphins news: Miami trades Charles Harris to Falcons
By Brian Miller
The latest Miami Dolphins news has the team trading former first-round draft pick Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons per reports.
There usually isn’t much Dolphins news this time of year but the Miami Dolphins have made some waves the last two days. On Thursday, they released Taco Charlton and this morning it has been reported that Charles Harris is on his way out of Miami.
According to multiple reports on social media, the Dolphins have agreed to send Harris to the Falcons for an undisclosed draft pick. It is widely believed to be a 2021 7th round pick. Anything more than that would be a steal for Chris Grier.
Harris was drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft and now he is nothing more than another bust in Dolphins draft history.
Who was the person responsible for the drafting of Harris is not clear. Miami had a three-headed monster running the show in 2017 with Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum the most influential of the trio and Chris Grier a quasi-general manager with unknown actual power.
Harris was a surprise pick in the eyes of many but in the days leading up to the draft, there seemed to be a lot of interest in the Missouri defensive end. Now that the draft is four years in the past, it is clear that the Dolphins never got any value for a pick that could have been a defining player. T.J. Watt has been a stellar OLB for Pittsburgh and was taken nine picks later. Taco Charlton whom the Dolphins signed last year as a mid-season free agent and released yesterday was drafted several picks later. Jabrill Peppers, Takkarist McKinley all were also taken after Harris.
The worst part about this is that Miami has now parted ways with four of the teams last six first-round picks in the last two years. Last season the Dolphins let Ja’Wuan James go in free agency, traded Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil, and now have traded Harris. They have also parted ways with Ryan Tannehill, Dion Jordan, Mike Pouncey, and Jared Odrick, all first-round picks as well over the last 12 years, and yet, 2007’s Ted Ginn is still going strong.
Clearly, the Dolphins need to do better. With Christian Wilkins looking solid and three first-round picks in 2020’s draft, maybe the find the pieces to finally build a team around.