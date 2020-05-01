Former Miami Dolphins draft bust, Ted Ginn, Jr. still going in the NFL
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have found mixed success with their draft classes over the years but Ted Ginn, Jr. was one who got let go too soon.
Heading into the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins were expected, by fans, to release DeVante Parker who had not lived up to his draft expectations. Instead, the Dolphins found that Parker was everything they needed him to be. It was a mistake that could have easily been made and one that they had made a long time ago with Ted Ginn, Jr.
Ted Ginn, Jr.’s early NFL life was not pretty. He was universally booed by fans after Cam Cameron and Randy Mueller made him the 9th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. Now, 13 seasons later, Ted Ginn is going to start a 14th season as well.
It was reported on Thursday that Ginn had signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. If he makes their team, he will join an impressive list of players with 14 or more seasons in the NFL. To think that the guy who ran out of bounds or to the sidelines and was inconsistent catching passes early in his career would last that long.
Ginn lasted in Miami for only three seasons before the team had seen enough. Yet he has 15 playoff games in his career and has been to the Super Bowl. Yet for the Dolphins, they have struggled to find players that could last that long.
Kudos to Ginn for making it this long in a league that rarely allows a non-superstar players the opportunity for longevity.