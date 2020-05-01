Miami Dolphins release Taco Charlton but keep Charles Harris
By Brian Miller
Is this the final off-season we see Charles Harris in a Miami Dolphins uniform? It very well could be if the Dolphins want to eat his salary.
Charles Harris was a wasted pick. There is no other way to look at it right now and there is no need to make us all feel the pain of the players Miami passed on to take him. It is time for the Dolphins to cut the dead weight. On Thursday, the cut Taco Charlton but opted, for now, to keep Harris.
In his rookie season, it made sense for him to sit on the sidelines. Miami had Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake but he didn’t appear to learn much from either. Once both were gone, it was expected that Harris in 2019 would step up. Instead, he was outplayed by Taco Charlton who was added mid-season.
As the 2020 off-season is set to begin, one would have to imagine that Harris is on a short leash. Regardless of his contract. Harris is scheduled to make $3.4 million and Miami would carry $3.1 of that salary in dead space if he were released. I’m not sure at this point it would matter.
There was a report earlier in the week that the Dolphins chose not to pick up his 5th-year option which is not surprising given how poorly he has played. Now the question is will he make it through training camp?
Miami invested in Jason Strowbridge and highly touted edge rusher Curtis Weaver in last month’s draft. They also invested in Kyle Van Noy, a hybrid end/linebacker as well as Shaq Lawson. Emmanuel Ogbah, another DE free agent will also vie for playing time.
Lost in this shuffle is an overpaid Harris. The Dolphins will have important decisions to make on their roster this off-season but it will be interesting to see how long Harris remains on the roster in terms of seeing competition in training camp.