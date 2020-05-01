Miami Dolphins willing to pay Albert Wilson in 2020 is odd
By Brian Miller
Albert Wilson has the speed to open up an offense but since arriving to play with the Miami Dolphins, he has shown flashes only.
In 2020, the Miami Dolphins will pay wide-receiver Albert Wilson just over $10 million in cap money. It is an easy swallow for the Dolphins who still have cap space to spare even after signing their 11 player draft class. The question, however, is why are they paying that amount of money?
Honestly, I would have thought Miami would have tried to restructure and extend his deal but if they have attempted to do that, it has been kept on the down-low. More likely, they haven’t discussed it at all. Releasing or trading Wilson would save the team $9.5 million with a dead cap space of $1.3 million.
This has been discussed many times over the past few months but the question does remain, why is Albert Wilson still on the team? There is a lot of potential in Wilson but one fact stares at you when you start looking at the money that Miami is paying him. He is a free agent after the 2020 season. Miami is not likely going to re-sign him after the year is over which means they are paying him top roster money for one season.
Like it or not, the Dolphins are still rebuilding and are far from done. One draft does not make the rebuild complete by any stretch. In fact, the rebuild hasn’t really started until the players get back on the field. This is a good time for the Dolphins to cut more dead weight and see what they have on the lower end of the WR unit.
With Preston Williams returning from injury this year, we should be fine at WR, and Miami needs to do a better job with Jakeem Grant. Wilson is explosive so maybe the Dolphins view him as a player to evaluate for a longer deal which I doubt or maybe they believe that with a strong opening to the season, he would have trade value at the league deadline. Either way, it will be something to watch when the season gets underway.