Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula passes away at 90
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost one of their most iconic members of the franchise today when it was announced that Don Shula has passed away.
At the age of 90, Don Shula has passed away, leaving the Dolphins with a huge hole at the heart of their franchise. The winningest coach in NFL history, Shula was far more than just a legend, he embodied the sportsmanship and dedication to the team his entire life.
Today, Miami Dolphins fans are mourning the loss Don Shula but to his family and friends, it is a far larger loss. Shula had been battling health issues over the years but was still a regular sight on game days at Hard Rock Stadium where he would ride around in a golf cart greeting coaches and players and fans.
He would give a wave, a thumbs up, or just a wry smile but it meant a lot. Last year, I remember sitting in the press box when a media member said out loud, “Don Shula’s on the sideline over there”. That was what Shula did even after all his years away from the game. He was a star without ever asking to become one.
The only coach to take his team to an undefeated season, Shula watched others challenge but fall short. He called out Bill Belichick for his cheating scandals even while watching his NFL record for wins dwindle to the division rival.
For the Dolphins, it is a huge loss. Shula helped build the Miami Dolphins and there is no question that he will be missed. To his family, we offer our sympathy. Later today we will look back on how Shula affected others, including myself.