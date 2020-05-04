NFL set to scrap the 2020 International Series over health concerns
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to host a game this year outside of the country, now, that game doesn’t look like it will happen.
With the NFL schedule ready to be revealed later this week, there is a lot of speculation that the NFL has decided to cancel all of the 2020 International Series games over health concerns regarding Covid-19.
The Dolphins were expected to host one game, in Europe but the date and opponent had not been released prior to the NFL going on lockdown with stay away and stay at home orders. Now, the Dolphins will get one more home game which is a good thing considering the league may be playing to a largely reduced home crowd at normal NFL venues.
2020 was supposed to be the final year of the Jacksonville Jaguars contract to play one game in London which has been going on for three years. The league’s contract with Wembley Stadium also was scheduled to end after the 2020 season.
It is unclear if teams who had given home games away would automatically be on the hook in 2021 for a game out of the country. That could hurt a team like the Miami Dolphins who could be rolling out quarterback Tua Tagoavailo as the starter in 2021.
The real losers in this are the fans who live abroad and only get to see a handful of games live each year. The NFL has done a great job of marketing their brand overseas and increased interest in the league, especially in London and Mexico have led to continued speculation that eventually a team will be placed in one of those markets permanently.