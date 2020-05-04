The NFL will release the 2020 regular season schedule this week
By Brian Miller
The NFL will continue to roll on with business as close to usual with the reveal of the 2020 regular season slate of games this week.
Later this week, the NFL will release the full slate of games for the upcoming season but there may be changes on the horizon as to when those games will be played and who may be watching them.
For now, the NFL is expecting everything to remain the same with games beginning September 10th and wrapping with the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay on February 7th. That could change and the NFL is prepared for contingency plans should the start of the season be delayed. There has been discussion of an October start if September doesn’t work out.
The league is also considering using Saturday’s for games as well should the college season be scrapped. This would provide the league with more television opportunities. What isn’t clear is how the NFL will bring more football into the home.
There has been some discussion about large scale downs of fans in attendance. Speaking with a local Miami news station, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said that there will be a new strategy for stadium entrance and even new exit strategies. The reporter mentioned that Hard Rock Stadium may drop from a 60,000 capacity venue to 15,000 to keep fans safe and distanced.
Honestly, being a stadium with elbow room isn’t all that bad but it would definitely be a major change should all stadiums drop to this level.
There is no set date for the schedule release this week but it will likely be Tuesday evening or Wednesday evening. I would suspect that ESPN will again run a live reveal show even from the analyst’s homes. With no other sports, even a schedule reveal could do wonders.