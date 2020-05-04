It is never too early to do a 2021 NFL mock draft, so we are
We can’t help ourselves. Yes, the 2021 NFL Draft is a year away, but let’s have some fun with a 2021 NFL mock draft!
The Miami Dolphins just wrapped up a big draft day just over a week ago but now it’s time to turn the attention towards a 2021 NFL mock draft, because, why not?
The 2021 NFL Draft order is based on strength of schedule and forecasted standings are based on that schedule, so with that in mind, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock.
1st overall – Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence – QB – Clemson
Trevor has had the same hype as Tua, as both have led their team to a national championship in their freshman season. I can’t think of a more exciting prospect that has emerged on the scene since Andrew Luck, but with a little more sunshine. I would have loved to see T Law in Miami, but with Miami’s most recent selection of Tua, all that is lost. Jacksonville gets a star that can potentially bring the franchise into the spotlight.
2nd overall – Washington Redskins – Justin Fields – QB – Ohio
This is going to be funny, the Redskins will replace an Ohio State QB with another Ohio State QB. The hype surrounding Dwayne Haskins is not real, and I’m not sure if we are ready to label this young prospect a bust, but he is following the same path as Josh Rosen. Fields is a beast, another Cam Newton type of a player than move the chains with his arm and legs.
3rd overall – Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell – OT – Oregon
The Bengals are all in on Burrow, especially after releasing Andy Dalton. Now they need to protect him and adding Sewell is a perfect fit for his blindside. I can’t remember the last time a tackle received a Heisman vote – that’s how good this tackle is.
4th overall – Carolina Panthers – Ja’Marr Chase – WR – LSU
The Panthers gave a lot of coin to Teddy Bridgewater and they need to start thinking about adding better assets around him. They gave Robby Anderson 10 million a year to be a deep threat, now they need Chase to create space underneath.