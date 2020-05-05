Miami Dolphins fans are uniting with suggestions to honor Don Shula
By Brian Miller
The passing of Don Shula is still fresh and it still stings but for Miami Dolphins fans of all ages, how to honor the man has become a mantra.
Sometime in 2020, maybe 2021, the Miami Dolphins will find a way to honor legendary NFL Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and when they do, you can probably expect it be held separate from a game. You can expect a memorial tribute outside of the season.
Miami Dolphins fans have their own thoughts about how Don Shula should be honored and here are some of the best that fans are presenting with hashtags tagging Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel on social media.
Hard Rock Stadium change
In a plea to Stephen Ross who owns both the Dolphins and the stadium, fans want to see a change. They want to see “Don Shula Field” at Hard Rock Stadium. They want the field named for the greatest coach in NFL history. It’s not a bad idea but one that likely wouldn’t happen.
Uniforms
Another push is for the Dolphins to wear the throwback uniforms from Shula’s Super Bowl years in the 1970s with his name on the jerseys. We can definitely expect to see DFS on all of the uniforms this coming season. Either on the jersey’s themselves or on the back of the helmet if not both.
347
Don Shula is the winningest head coach in the NFL and stands at 347 wins all-time. Our friends at ThePhinsider.com proposed marking the hash marks on the 3, 4, and 7-yard lines in gold for the 2020 season. That’s a pretty great idea and one that in some way should be accommodated.
What other ideas do you have for honoring Don Shula? Let us know what you think in the comments.