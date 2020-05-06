NFL schedule is out soon but fans may not be able to see the field
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL schedule are set to release Thursday officially at 7:00 pm but the NFL’s fans, may not see the field in 2020.
With the 2020 NFL schedule releasing tomorrow, one has to wonder if Miami Dolphins fans will get the chance to see the games live.
There are growing concerns that the NFL will have to readjust the way fans will attend games in 2020. Already there will be changes to how you enter and exit stadium’s but there will also be large reductions in the number of fans that will be allowed to attend and where they will have to sit.
In Miami, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel reported that there may be as little as 15,000 fans in the stadium in order to keep social distancing requirements. The thing is we don’t know when the NFL season will start.
Earlier this week the NFL released a statement that they are planning for a normal schedule start but no team can report for training camp until all NFL cities are cleared to do so. In other words, if New York doesn’t allow groups to congregate, then no NFL team can begin practicing.
It is still too early to tell if the NFL will kick-off in early September or not but we do know now that they have contingency plans in place. Including a delayed start.
The bigger question is how will the NFL bring games into the living rooms? With a contract in place with Direct TV for Sunday Ticket, many fans will not be able to subscribe without an ATT&T contract or Direct TV service. If only 15,000 fans are allowed into a stadium, it is going to kill profits.
Should you get excited about the schedule tomorrow? Probably but you may want to hold off running out and buying tickets just yet.
Update: earlier publication of this article said the release was tonight (Wednesday) I thought today was Thursday! Got to love quarantine!