2020 Miami Dolphins draft: What could have been done different
The Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft is over but it is never too early to look at how things may have gone differently.
With this year’s Miami Dolphins draft in-the-books, let’s look at what I would have done differently than current GM Chris Grier.
For the three years that I have been writing for Phinphanatic.com, I have insisted that I could do a better job as Dolphins GM than Chris Grier. I realize that many people think it’s arrogant/presumptuous of me to make this assertion but if I am going to praise/criticize a pick, I feel there needs to be a record that proves that I am not looking back at a draft in hindsight. If you want to look back at the past, feel free to click on the links below.
Playing Dolphins GM compared to Chris Grier (Part 1) (Part 2)
As for the 2019 draft, I cannot find a specific article comparing all our picks:
- We both liked Christian Wilkins in the first round here.
- I was against the Josh Rosen trade and wanted a center like Erik McCoy or Elgton Jenkins.
- I liked DE Jaylon Ferguson instead of Michael Deiter in the 3rd.
- I wanted Mack Wilson over Andrew Van Ginkel.
(Proof of points 3 and 4 can be found here.)
2020 Dolphins Draft
Round 1
The first round started off on a positive note. Both Grier and I thought the upside of QB Tua Tagovailoa was worth the injury risk he posed. If Tua learns to protect his body, throws the ball away when a play is clearly over and a little bit of luck the Dolphins just might have the best quarterback in the division as soon as 2021.
Grier and I agreed on the Dolphins second 1st round pick by selecting T Austin Jackson. While Josh Jones may be more ‘pro ready’, Jackson clearly has the higher upside. He tested much better than Jones in every metric at the Combine and, at 20 years old, is still growing into his body. With proper coaching, Jackson’s best football is definitely in front of him.
The Dolphins final pick of the first round is where Chris Grier and I begin to seriously disagree on drafting strategy. The Dolphins had center Cesar Ruiz snatched by the Saints one pick before them. I can only speculate that was going to be Grier’s pick but I can definitely tell you it was going to be mine.
Grier then traded back with the Packers to pick 30 and picked up a 4th round pick in the process and drafted CB Noah Igbinoghene. By all accounts, he’s an ascending player but considered a bit of a reach in the first round. Regardless, his current role is as the starting nickel-back; an important role but, in my opinion, not one that needed to be filled with a 1st round pick. Instead, I go with S Xavier McKinney who is the ideal free safety for HC Brian Flores’ defense. He has the ability to tackle (95 total tackles in 2019), blitz (3 sacks) and cover ground in the ‘deep middle’ of the field (3 INTs).