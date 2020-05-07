Miami Dolphins Chan Gailey could effect Mike Gesicki in 2020
By Brian Miller
It is widely known that new Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey is a run-first type of OC, that will have an effect on Mike Gesicki.
When Mike Gesicki wrapped up his 2020 he was starting to show why the Miami Dolphins made him a 2nd round draft pick. He was becoming the playmaker they had envisioned. Now, Chad O’Shea has been replaced by a run-first OC in Chan Gailey and Gesicki may not see the same style he was growing used to.
With so many offensive weapons, Gailey has a shot to open up his offense. What he can’t do is rely on Gesicki to stay in and block. It would be a waste of time no matter who the left tackle or right tackle is. It is the worst part of Gesicki’s game and one that he needs to avoid.
Gesicki is best when he is running the seam routes and drawing linebacker coverage through the middle. This too can help the Dolphins running game by clearing the middle of the field. Hopefully, Gailey knows this as well.
The Dolphins are not expected to make a major jump in 2020 but winning 8 or 9 games is very possible and would be a testament to the coaching of Brian Flores. It would also mean they are getting production from the free agents and rookies.
Still, Gesicki needs to continue being a weapon on the Dolphins offense. He is still developing but has the makeup to be really good, in fact, there is no reason that he should not be the best TE the Dolphins have had since Ferrell Edmunds.
He showed in 2019 that he can play at this level, now he needs to continue that development and it will depend on how Gailey, who has never really used TE’s in his offensive system as a featured threat, adjusts to having him on the roster. Of course, Gailey never had many talents at the position during his coaching career.