Miami Dolphins schedule: Week 11 bye, 1 prime game, and open at NE
By Brian Miller
The 2020 Miami Dolphins schedule has been released and they will get a late-season bye week and an opening road trip to New England.
The 2020 Miami Dolphins schedule is now live and the Dolphins will face some tough stretches but their opening weekend in New England could be exactly what the upstart Dolphins need to kick start their season.
In week 11, the Dolphins will have their bye week. That is good for a team that traditionally seems to take them early in the season. It will give the team a break as they make a final push for the post-season. O.k, I’m kidding about that last part, but they could still be in the hunt by the time the last quarter of the season rolls around.
The Dolphins won’t have to wait long to get back home. They will play their home opener in week 2 against the visiting Buffalo Bills. A report late last night and early this morning had the NFL starting the season with four consecutive non-conference games but we now know that the speculation, rumor, or whatever you want to call it, is entirely false.
In December, the Dolphins will play the Bengals in what could be a Tua Tagovailoa vs. Joe Burrow match-up. While Burrow is expected to start from the beginning for the Bengals, Tagovailoa may sit out the season and at the earliest could make his debut late in the year. It’s a game worth mentioning.
The full schedule:
Miami will only play in one primetime game, week three at Jacksonville on a Thursday night. They will have three consecutive home games, weeks 13 to week 15. They will play only two back-to-back away games with the first two games coming in week five and six and the final two coming in the final two weeks of the season.
The AFC East games will happen in the first two weekends of football and the first time they will face the Jets will be in week 10 followed by a two-week gap and then they will face them again for the second time. They will play NE and Buffalo each in the final three weeks of the season.