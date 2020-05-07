Miami Dolphins schedule: Week 11 bye, 1 prime game, and open at NE

Full Dolphins schedule:

Wk 1: at NE, 1

2: vs. BUF, 1

3: at JAX (Thu), 820

4: vs. SEA, 1

5: at SF, 4

6: at DEN, 4

7: vs. LAC, 1

8: vs. LAR, 1

9: at ARI, 425

10: vs. NYJ, 4

11: Bye

12: at NYJ, 1

13: vs. CIN, 1

14: vs. KC, 1

15: vs. NE, 1

16: at LV, TBD

17: at BUF, 1