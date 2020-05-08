Miami Dolphins sign two of their 2020 draft class leaving 9 more to go
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have nine more players to sign from their 2020 draft class after inking two of their class on Thursday.
Solomon Kindley and Jason Strowbridge are now officially Miami Dolphins members after signing rookie deals with the team.
Kindley, a four-year starter at Georgia and a fourth-round pick has inked his first NFL contract. Kindley played in 43 games at Georgia as an offensive lineman. He will compete with Michael Dieter for a starting job at guard. The Dolphins also signed Ereck Flowers to play guard during free agency.
The Dolphins committed to making their offensive line better in 2020 but youth is definitely an issue and the lack of experience could hurt the team early in the season. Kindley, a Florida native from Jacksonville, will have as much of a chance as Dieter who was drafted in round three last year but made a marginal impact in 2019.
On the defensive side of the ball, Jason Strowbridge a UNC defensive end has inked his rookie contract as well. A four-year letterman, Strowbridge was drafted in round five, the first of two 5th round selections. He was taken 154th overall.
Strowbridge is not expected to start right away but the Dolphins are going to mix looks on defense like they did in 2019 so he should see plenty of action in 2020. He could be one of the draft’s big steals.
With two players now under contract, the Dolphins have nine more players to go including all three of their first-round picks and both of their second-round selections.