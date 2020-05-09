The Miami Dolphins will make the 2020 playoffs if? Our writers break it down
By George Keim
For the first time in a long time, the Miami Dolphins can actually start to think about the playoffs prior to the start of the season.
Things in the National Football League are starting to take shape. Free agency, check. Draft, check. Schedule release, check. Now we just need some cooperation from the coronavirus to get the rest of the Miami Dolphins season on track.
The mood in Miami hasn’t been this high in quite a long time. As fans, we finally feel like we have some leadership in place we can trust. We also feel like we have a quarterback that will lead this franchise into the future.
The question now is, what does the immediate future hold. I asked some of the writers here at Phinphanatic.com this basic question, “the Dolphins make the playoffs this year if….” some responses were longer than others.
James Anderson – The newly drafted offensive linemen, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and possibly lower drafted Solomon Kindley as well as newly signed Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers have to open up holes for our new running backs, Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. The line must also gel to provide protection for Ryan Fitzpatrick. On defense our pass rush has been poor but the additions of Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and Emmanuel Ogbah should help. The run defense should also be better with the additions of newly drafted Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver as they get accustomed to the speed of the NFL.
All of these defensive players new or otherwise have to be versatile, most have to be interchangeable, many newly drafted players have already stated they will play wherever needed and are capable of doing just that. Special teams have to get better and I have a hunch that Noah Igbinoghene could help the return game immensely, after all he averaged over 30 yards on returns. Malcolm Perry, should he still be around when all is said and done, could be a wildcard. Coaching has to keep getting better. When someone like Perry comes in the game, there is no telling what might happen. Coaching is just as important as anything else to make the playoffs.
Dominic Ambrose – Dolphins make the playoffs in 2020 if all stay healthy and play to their strengths on the field.
Matthew Stevens – Austin Jackson can hit the ground running at left tackle and the rest of the line can find continuity. Fitzpatrick plays as well/consistently as he did last year. The following players stay healthy: Ted Karras, Fitzpatrick, Xavien Howard, Bryron Jones, Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe and all the wide receivers. Offense and defense have to gel quickly after losing both coordinators. Can’t start 0-4 or worse like last year.
George Keim – As my colleagues mentioned a big key to this season is will the offensive line be improved. It certainly should be, but with the uncertainty around offseason preparation the ability to gel quickly may be stunted. Like with any team, can the Dolphins avoid the major injuries to key players. If Xavien Howard and Byron Jones both stay healthy this defense should be vastly improved from last year. Can Ryan Fitzpatrick find one more season of magic while keeping the seat warm for Tua Tagovailoa? The job he did last year cannot be understated, to do what he did behind that offensive line was a borderline miracle. So if these things happen then the Dolphins just may have a shot at the playoffs.
The Dolphins, for the first time in awhile, can start having the conversation about playoffs. Whether this year is the year or not still waits to be seen but this organization is certainly trending in the right direction.