Miami Dolphins need Jakeem Grant to reach their expectations
By Brian Miller
Jakeem Grant has the speed and he has the ability to take any play to the endzone but the Miami Dolphins need him to be much more consistent.
When Jakeem Grant touches the football, it can be electric. Getting the ball to him in space has not been easy but the Miami Dolphins saw enough in him to give him an extension prior to the 2019 season. Now, they need him to produce.
In his four years in the NFL, Grant has only started four games but that is not a big deal. He gets plenty of reps and as a slot receiver, not starting only means he wasn’t in the first series of a game or the first play. The problem for Grant is he needs to be more consistent.
In the last two seasons, Grant has missed a total of 12 games due to injury but the production was down even when he was healthy. In his last three seasons, Grant has 13 receptions, 21 receptions, and 19 receptions. It is hard for him to make an impact without the ball in his hands.
Consider that he had 203 yards on the 13 receptions for an average of 15.6 yards per catch. His 21 catch season dropped to 12.8 yards per catch with 268 yards and last year he posted only 8.6 YPC in a 164-yard season. In his career, he has four touchdowns.
Somehow the Dolphins have to find a way to better use him on offense. As a punt/kick returner he is doing fine and has posted a matching four touchdowns, two in each category, but Miami needs more out of him on offense.
Some of that is coaching and scheme problems while part of it is Grant’s fault as well. With his size and speed, Grant should be a featured player from the slot or used out of the backfield on swing routes. Something needs to change or his talent is simply being wasted. Whether it is being wasted by his struggles or coaching/scheme issues doesn’t matter. He needs to do more.