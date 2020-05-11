Miami Dolphins sign Tua Tagovailoa in time to pay off his mom’s car
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have signed Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract with a fifth-year option a day after he bought his mom a car.
It’s a good thing that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a new contract. On Monther’s day he presented his mom with a brand new Escalade. Today, he can pay it all off.
Tagovailoa has a brand new deal to go with his brand new car. He inked his deal today with a value of almost $31 million over four years with just over $19 million guaranteed.
"Tua Tagovailoa signs 4 year deal with fifth year option worth $30.28M. He gets a signing bonus of $19.6M. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) May 11, 2020"
Tagovailoa is the first of Miami’s three first-round draft picks to sign. Austin Jackson, taken at 18 overall, and Noah Igbinoghene, taken 26th remain. Miami started signing their draft class last week but still have a ways to go given the fact they had 11 draft picks.
The first-round players are a lot easier to sign than they used to be. With the CBA having a rookie salary limit and pre-set years and options, it becomes more or less simple math to get deals done.
The harder selections to sign tend to fall in the 2nd and third rounds. Those players do not play under a 5th-year option but even then, holding out is typically a non-factor. With Tua under contract now, the Dolphins will focus on the remaining players and then getting them up to virtual speed with the playbooks and film study.
Tagovailo may not play this year as he recovers from hip surgery but the Dolphins do not really need him to play. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season and will compete with Josh Rosen throughout camp. There is no guarantee that Fitzpatrick will start the season as the starter should Rosen outplay him in camp. The Dolphins need Rosen to have a good off-season and play in 2019. He will provide far more value to the team if he does play well.
For now, Tagovailoa remains the talk of Miami. According to statistics released from the official NFL shop, Tagovailoa jerseys are selling quite well with both the first and second spots belonging to him as most sold. Third place belongs to Tom Brady’s Buccaneer jersey.