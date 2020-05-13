Miami Dolphins need Kyle Van Noy to be a teacher and leader
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made Kyle Van Noy a priority in free agency and now they need him to bring more than just a level of professionalism on the field.
Kyle Van Noy needs to be a leader for the Miami Dolphins. On the field and in the locker room.
If there is one unit on the Dolphins roster that doesn’t need much tweaking it is the linebacker position. Miami has a very good unit filled with youth. Raekwon McMillan looked really good in 2019 and Jerome Baker has emerged as a solid veteran presence but it will be Kyle Van Noy who know the intricacies of the Brian Flores defensive system.
As the Dolphins wait for a return to the practice field, it will inevitably be Van Noy who will need to show those around him what needs to be done in the film room, what to watch for on the line, and how to make the most of mismatched opportunities.
From Vince Biegel and Sam Egquavoen to Andrew Van Ginkel, the Dolphins have plenty of youth who will do well to pay attention to Van Noy. Van Noy has seven seasons under his belt. For his place on the team, Baker has three. Only Elandon Roberts and Kamu Gurgier-Hill are close to Van Noy, they both have five years of experience.
There is a lot to like about Van Noy. He has a lot of energy and plays disciplined smart football, and that is what he needs to teach the others. Discipline is based on accountability. Last year the Dolphins were one of the lesser penalized teams in the league and that was due to coaching. Players are holding each other and themselves accountable. There is no “Patriot-Way” being built in Miami, but the attention to detail and the aforementioned discipline is something that Miami needs if a winning culture is going to sprout.
Players like Van Noy will be the anchor to the future and he needs to embrace that role. He could leave a pretty good legacy in Miami if he can. Unlike some of the other linebackers taken in year’s past who did not make a big impact outside of their salaries.