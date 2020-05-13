Seven down as Miami Dolphins ink Brandon Jones leaving 4 unsigned
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time getting their draft class signed and with Brandon Jones now under contract, only four draft picks remain.
On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins signed Brandon Jones to a four-year deal now it is a matter of finding out where he will play. Four more rookies are still unsigned.
Jones is another secondary pick that was taken in the second round of last month’s draft. He will likely compete at safety or slot corner. The Dolphins are loading up on secondary talent and there are rumors that they could be trying to sign corner Logan Ryan but there are also reports that he could and will likely sign with the Jets.
For the Dolphins, Jones brings a tough attitude and it was reported prior to the draft that he had a high football IQ. Now he will compete in a backfield that has another secondary draft pick.
Noah Igbinoghene was the last of Miami’s three first-round picks and he is one of the four players that remain unsigned. Miami put a big focus on getting better in their secondary as they also signed top FA corner Byron Jones in free agency.
So far the Dolphins have signed Tua Tagovailoa, Jones, Raekwon Davis, Blake Ferguson, Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, and Curtis Weaver.
Malcolm Perry, Igbinoghene, first-round pick Austin Jackson, and Robert Hunt are the final four remaining.
It shouldn’t take long to get Hunt and Perry under contract but it might take a little big longer with Jackson and Igbinoghene who could wait out a bit longer to see what the other players around their draft spots receive.
Of the 2020 first-round picks, only Tagovailoa and 7th round pick Derrick Brown, drafted by Carolina have signed.