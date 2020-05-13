Zach Thomas should not be in the Hall of Fame class this year
By Brian Miller
Zach Thomas is not a Hall of Fame player yet and this year, he won’t find his way into pro football’s shrine of greatest players and that’s a good thing.
Let us get one thing straight, Zach Thomas belongs in the Hall of Fame and he should have been voted in years ago. The thing is this, God is a Zach Thomas fan and he is doing Miami Dolphins fans a huge favor. He is keeping him at home where he belongs this year. Just like everyone else.
There is a lot of uncertainty with the HOF inductions this year and we may even see players giving their acceptance speeches from home instead of a stage. Or we may see players standing on a stage with very few in the stands while former HOF gold jacket wearing members are spread out for social distancing.
Screw all that. Zach Thomas deserves the stage. He deserves the accolades and he deserves to go into the HOF when the draft class isn’t watered down with 20 others who are questionably deserving, especially with Bob Kuechenberg not on that list.
No, Zach Thomas dodged it this year. It would have been great but this year he would have simply been lost in the 25 people being inducted. He would have been forgotten by those outside of Miami. Next year, he stands a good chance of getting in, and frankly, he will own the stage just like he did the football field.
On social media, fans are still complaining that he did not make it this year but that’s o.k. Next year we can all go to Canton. Next year we can dominate the stands and paint Fawcett Field aqua and orange! Again, Zach Thomas deserves better than 25 inductees and a health crisis!