Miami Dolphins need Devante Parker to pick up where he left off
By Brian Miller
The Maimi Dolphins put a lot of faith in DeVante Parker two off-seasons ago and DeVante Parker put a lot of faith in himself. He needs to continue to improve.
It is hard to believe that DeVante Parker was the ire of many Miami Dolphins fans only an off-season ago. Unsure if he would be traded or released before the start of the 2019 free agency period, or outright released at the end of training camp, Parker was a top water cooler topic from fans.
What a difference a year can make. Parker has a big contract and is playing like an all-pro receiver. His best season by far was in 2019 and the Dolphins need him to continue growing into that number one wide role.
Parker spent his 2019 season proving the doubters wrong. Proving that he not only belonged in the NFL but was every bit of the value of his draft position. Parker was electric. Now, he needs to continue being “electric”.
The Dolphins have invested in Parker and his attitude is such that he does not appear to be a player that will now sit back and enjoy his money but instead, continue to prove everyone who said he was a bust, wrong.
When the Dolphins needed to challenge him, they dropped the 5th year option of his rookie contract and the two sides agreed to a two-year extension instead. A deal far below what Parker would have made in the option year. Parker bet on himself. He told Miami he wanted to be a Dolphins receiver. He did just that and earned his current contract.
When the season finally rolls around, Parker is going to become a focal part of the offense. Ryan Fitzpatrick has a good rapport with him and we should see his statistics get better now that everyone is on the same page so to speak. It will be interesting to see how Parker grows once Tua Tagovailoa becomes the QB. Could be an explosive combination.