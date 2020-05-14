Miami Dolphins rookie Brandon Jones has big shoes to fill
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins drafted Brandon Jones in the 2nd round of last month’s draft, the idea seems to be playing at safety replacing Reshad Jones.
Brandon Jones has a lot of potential and he can play slot corner and both safety positions but it is free safety that he may need to excel at and he will have pretty big shoes to fill.
Reshad Jones was released this off-season and has not landed a new gig just yet. Brandon Jones has a good chance to replace him. If not this year, in the near future. He will more than likely see the free safety spot with Eric Rowe taking over the strong safety role.
Jones has a lot of upside but he may need to bulk up if he is ever going to take over the strong safety job. He has average ball skills and needs to work on his route coverage. He is far better as a zone player than man to man.
While he loves to attack the ball, he isn’t going to stop the run like Jones was so solid at. He may be better suited for situational edge blitzing or delayed-release up the middle. His reaction times could use improvement as well but he is very coachable and should develop as he gets more experience.
Jones may see himself on special teams early in his career as he could find a lot of playing time on the STs. He will be an early project again but has the potential to work well in nickel and dime packages. With Brian Flores loving his secondary players, Jones is going to get a lot of attention from this coaching staff.