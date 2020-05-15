NFL to vote on new minority hiring rule and it is really dumb
By Brian Miller
Stephen Ross didn’t make a big deal out of hiring Chris Grier or Brian Flores but apparently the NFL wants to make a new rule to entice minority hires.
Minority hiring has always been an issue with the NFL. The “Rooney Rule” was established to get more minority coaching candidates through the doors of NFL teams and gain experience in the interview process. It has been more of a joke than anything else with teams finding a way to circumvent the rule or flat out go through the motions to get it over with.
Now, a new NFL rule proposal will take it a step further by rewarding the teams that make minority hires. Let us be clear here, we are not simply talking about African-American hires, we are talking about all minority hiring. This new rule proposal, frankly, is just dumb.
Under the proposal, teams will be able to gain draft spots should they hire a minority. Most of the draft compensation would come in the form of moving around in the third round of the draft. For example, if a team hires a minority head coach, they will move up 6 spots in the 3rd round of the draft. Hire a minority general manager, and you get to move up 10 spots. Hire minorities for both positions and you may be moving up 16 spots.
The wording of the rule isn’t 100% clear but it does appear that the draft jumping would occur after the coaches’ 2nd season if they are still there. If they are still there after year three, they get a five-spot jump in round four. In addition, if the jump takes you to the top of round three, you get to move into round two!
This is not a rule that I believe should be passed. It is, at least it seems, as a slap in the face of the coaches and coaching candidates. I’m not a minority so maybe I’m off base and some will likely see this as a topic that I shouldn’t even talk about, so what do you think of this proposal? Do you agree with it, do you think it will help, or do you think it is just plain stupid? The league will vote on it next week.