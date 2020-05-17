Coach Don Shula’s All-Time offensive team is incredible
Don Shula passed away on May 4th and the sports world still is honoring the best coach in NFL history and the best of the Miami Dolphins.
Today, we take a look back at the names and players that have worn the Dolphins uniform and played for Don Shula to try and create an all-time offense.
Quarterback is one of the biggest spotlights in the game of football and for the All-Shula team it’s clear that Dan Marino and Bob Griese are the choices here. With Marino, Coach led an aerial attack that the league had not seen as Marino set numerous passing records during his time under center. Passing for 48,841 yards and 352 touchdowns during his time as the quarterback for Coach Shula’s teams.
The Dolphins earned a spot in the Super Bowl with Marino in 1984 and made the playoffs in seven of the twelve seasons the two were together. With Bob Griese, Shula won two Super Bowls and had a perfect season. Griese managed to throw for 18,919 yards and 146 touchdowns playing under Shula. The Dolphins also managed to make the playoffs in seven of the 11 years Griese and Shula were leading the team.
The passing game works in tandem with the running game on offense and Coach Shula certainly made use of some great backs during his time. Although there were several through the years, the three that stand out are Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, and Jim Kiick. With the trio, Shula earned back to back titles, as well as finishing the season undefeated in 1972. The three shared the backfield from 1970-1974 making the playoffs in each of those years.
At wide receiver, Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, Paul Warfield, and Nat Moore stand out. Warfield was part of the team with Griese, Csonka, Morris, and Kiick a favorite target for Griese during his time in South Florida (1970-1974). Although it was a run-first offense, Warfield did average at least 17.7 yards per catch during his time with the Dolphins.
Warfield was also named to the NFL 100 team for his career. Duper and Clayton were favorites for Marino each surpassing 1,000 yards (Clayton five times and Duper four times). Moore was a possession receiver for both Griese and Marino during his time with an average of 14.8 yards per catch and 74 touchdowns with the Dolphins.
On the offensive line, the Dolphins have had greats at the various positions, however, for center the two that belong on this list are Jim Langer and Dwight Stephenson. With Langer being the center for the two Super Bowl winners and suited up for 129 games as for the Dolphins. Stephenson for his part took the reins at center after Langer and was also named to the NFL 100 anniversary team after playing in 114 games in his tenure with the team (1980-1987).
At the guards, Bob Kuechenberg and Larry Little. Both stalwart protectors of the quarterbacks and helped create space for Csonka, Morris, and Kiick during their time on the line. Kuechenberg played in 196 games for the Dolphins and Little logged 147 games for the Dolphins. Being able to adjust your protection to give Griese and Marino enough time to throw as well as establish lanes for backs to run through is a tough task and these two did very well with that task.
The tackles were tough to select. Richmond Webb was a must for this list from 1990-1995, Webb started in every game for the Dolphins at tackle. In his time with the Dolphins he was part of four playoff teams. The other tackle Jon Giesler worked on the line for the Dolphins from 1979-1988 playing in 126 games and starting in 95.