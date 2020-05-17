Like it or not Miami Dolphins fans likely to see Rosen over Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
Unpopular opinions typically evolve into unpopular debates but Miami Dolphins fans need to realize Josh Rosen is likely to play before Tua Tagovailoa.
In a perfect world, the Miami Dolphins would open the 2020 season with Tua Tagovailoa behind center. We don’t live in a perfect world. Not even close. We all know that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season unless Josh Rosen surprises everyone and kicks his rear-end in training camp.
At some point though, the Dolphins are going to have to make a decision and it won’t come with a lot of fan support. If Fitzpatrick struggles, Miami needs to turn to Rosen, not Tagovailoa.
Miami needs Rosen to beat Fitzpatrick and they need him to have a good year if he does. There is no long term future in Miami for Rosen but if they can showcase him to the rest of the league, they will have a tradeable asset that could bring them back decent compensation.
Even if they have the idea that they will keep him to back-up Tagovailoa, he still needs to play and if Fitzpatrick is replaced, the Dolphins will be better served early by seeing what Rosen can bring. His 2019 three-game stint is not a series to base his future on.
Tagovailoa is the future in Miami and there is no question about that but the Dolphins must be cautious with him and 2020 is not a season that Tagovailoa needs to see the field. That won’t make fans happy but Miami’s long term success may depend on Tagovailoa being 100% instead of 90%. There is no reason to risk his future for the immediate present.
Josh Rosen should see the field this year and the Dolphins would be smart to make sure that happens.