Predicting the Miami Dolphins 2020 season game by game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play some interesting games in 2020 including back to back games against the New York Jets. How many will they win?
When the Miami Dolphins begin their 2020 season, there will be a lot of changes in the NFL. There may not be fans in the stadiums to watch the games. There may be limited seating if there is any at all. Some games may not even happen at the start of the season.
The NFL schedule has all teams playing each other in week two sharing a bye week in the season. This will allow a reschedule if necessary due to the COVID situation. Will the league lose games? Well if they do, we will know if and when the pre-season games are played.
The Dolphins pre-season schedule was released last week with the dates and times. Miami will play at Atlanta on August 14, will host the Eagles on August 20, then the Lions on August 27, before wrapping their exhibition season against the Saints in New Orleans on September 3.
It will be interesting to see if these games are played and if they are, will fans be in attendance. How soon will “normal” return to the NFL? We don’t know but we can look at the schedule ahead and try to predict the season. Why? Because that’s what we do.