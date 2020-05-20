Miami Dolphins 2020 season rests on the shoulders of Brian Flores
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins know their schedule in its entirety and they made a lot of off-season moves, now Brian Flores has to put it all together.
This year’s Miami Dolphins schedule is neither hard nor easy. It is well balanced in between. In 2019, the Brian Flores led squad impressed late in the season by winning five of their last nine and coming one point away from another. Off-season changes in 2020, however, could be a problem.
Clearly the Dolphins have gotten better on paper. Some on social media see an opening start to the season of 3-0 which would include beating the Patriots and Buffalo to start the season. The question is not whether or not the players can play in this system, it’s can the coaching staff coach them.
Last year, Dolphins fans enjoyed changes throughout the season as Miami’s players got better. They were a team that lacked a lot of experience but the coaching staff was able to make them better. By season end we were praising players like Nik Needham and DeVante Parker had the best NFL season of his career.
Now, Miami has made coaching changes that could impact the growth of this team. No one is more clearly in front than Chan Gailey. Gailey came out of retirement to return to the Dolphins as OC. Also gone is DC Patrick Graham and a slew of other coaching changes was made as well.
The question is can these new coaches, including Gailey, coach the players to the next level? If the Dolphins are going to find any success in 2020, it will not be the players on the field but instead how the coaches prepare those players.
Brian Flores is a young head coach and enters only his second season in that role, he is relying on Josh Boyer, a 14-year veteran coach whom he promoted to the role of DC to run his system. How well coaches like Boyer and Gailey do their jobs will be just as important as the money Stephen Ross shelled out in free agency and the draft picks Chris Grier made last April. More importantly, Brian Flores needs to coach his coaches as well as his players.