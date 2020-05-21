Miami Dolphins reportedly receiving calls about Josh Rosen
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins receiving calls about Josh Rosen and his availability is not surprising.
There is news coming out of Miami Dolphins camp with a report that other teams are inquiring about the availability of Josh Rosen. The Miami Dolphins have received calls about quarterback Josh Rosen but now it is a matter of how much they really want to move him or what the asking price might be if they did.
Josh Rosen has won 3 games in 13 attempts dating back to his 2018 season with the Cardinals. In his two NFL seasons, he has played for two of the worst rosters in the NFL. He was replaced by Kyler Murray in the 2019 draft and a year later he was replaced by Tua Tagovailao who was drafted by the Dolphins last April.
Rosen’s future with the Miami Dolphins is not going to be a long one. As of now, he is relegated to second string behind Ryan Fitzpatrick but Tagovailoa’s health could determine if he is bumped out of number two. Add to the mix Jake Ruddock and you wonder when Rosen departs Miami.
Michael Girardi of NFL Media was the first to break the report.
The question is what kind of compensation will Miami receive for him? Probably not much. Most teams are really doing nothing more than their homework. A mid-late round draft pick is probably the best the Dolphins could get for him. Not putting him on the field for more than a handful of games last year did nothing to improve his worth.
We already know that Josh Rosen is not in the Dolphins future plans.
Now, the Dolphins will have to decide if they need to cut their losses and move on or hand the keys over to him this year and see if he can increase his trade value for the 2021 off-season. Either way, it does look as though Rosen’s future in Miami may be shorter than initially thought. Personally, I think the Dolphins would be smarter to play him this year and try to increase his value than to take a late-round pick.