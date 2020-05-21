Dolphins have the best AFC East record against Patriots since 2000
By Brian Miller
Of all the AFC East teams since 2000, the Miami Dolphins are the best against New England.
The Miami Dolphins may have sat in last place in the AFC East last year but against the Patriots, they have the best record of all AFC East teams. It’s really not that much of a surprise.
Looking back over the last two decades, the Patriots have pretty much owned the AFC East. Only three times since the 2000 season has the Patriots not been at the top of the division. In 2000, they finished in fifth place. Imagine if the Colts had stayed in the division? The AFC East may not have been such a pushover. Ironically the Patriots run began after Peyton Manning and the Colts were pulled out of the division.
Since that realignment of the divisions, the Miami Dolphins have had the most success against the Patriots with the Jets not too far behind. Only the Jets have faced the Patriots in the post-season, twice, both times losing.
Miami has won14 games out of 40. I didn’t say this was something to be proud of. Four of those wins were on the road in New England, including last year’s season finale.
The New York Jets have won 11 games of their last 42 against the Patriots. This includes the two playoff games. The Jets have won four games in New England. The last time they beat the Patriots at home or in New England was in 2015. They have lost their last eight games against the Patriots.
If that sounds bad, the Bills have had it much worse in the AFC East.
The Bills, since 2000, have only won 5 games against the Patriots. Unlike the Jets, they can at least say they have won a game recently. Their last victory came in 2016 if you want to call that recent. They have lost their last seven games against the Patriots and boast the longest losing streak of the three teams with a 15 game losing streak.
This year it will be interesting to see if either the Bills or Jets can get off that losing streak with the Patriots sporting an untested quarterback at the helm. The Bills are expected to challenge the Patriots for the top of the division but ruling out a well-coached and on-paper-improved Dolphins team may not necessarily push the Bills into a division title.
The Dolphins are a long shot no doubt but consider how good the Dolphins have been over the Patriots since joining the NFL in 1969. Miami still leads the all-time series with the Patriots, 56-53, and that includes the last two decades of Patriot dominance.