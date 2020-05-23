Hard Rock Stadium open today for Don Shula fan procession
By Brian Miller
Don Shula is being honored today at Hard Rock Stadium.
The winningest coach in NFL history passed away earlier this month and today, Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins are allowing fans to pay their respects to Don Shula.
From 10:00 to 4:00 today, you can drive to Hard Rock Stadium and visit the Don Shula statue that stands outside. You will enter through gate 5 and follow the marked paths the stadium has laid out. They are asking not to bring or leave anything at the statue due to the current health situation.
There will be Hard Rock Stadium guest service staff available to answer any questions.
Don Shula passed away at the age of 90 on May 4th.
This will not be the only chance for you to pay respects. The Miami Dolphins will hold a ceremony of some kind in the future and Hard Rock Stadium announced that an in-person memorial service for Shula will be held at a later time.
Throughout the month, Don Shula has been honored in the media, by fans, and the team. It will continue through the off-season. His funeral services were held a short time after he passed away with only close family present. He was laid to rest next to his first wife, Dorothy.
On Friday, the stadium opened their gates for fans from 2:00 to 7:00 pm. Today will be the last chance until the stadium opens back up for the season or for other events. Shula’s statue remains a hallmark feature of Hard Rock Stadium and stands in “perfection” representing the only undefeated team in modern NFL history.