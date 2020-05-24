Dolphins fifth round pick Curtis Weaver could be the team’s future at DE
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins drafted Curtis Weaver and he could be a steal.
Many in the NFL media circles believe that former Boise State defensive end, Curtis Weaver, was a steal for the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round. He may be but he has work to do.
Weaver is a fun-loving youthful football player who has the physicality and athleticism to be great in the NFL. The Dolphins up until recently had years of success at DE and now, Weaver needs to become the future at the position.
Trace Armstrong mentored Jason Taylor, Taylor mentored Cameron Wake, Wake tried to mentor Charles Harris. Now, Curtis Weaver will have to look towards Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy for how to set the edge and get to the passer at the NFL level.
At Boise State, Weaver excelled at getting to the QB. He had 38 career sacks in his college career. He can play a standout 3-4 OLB and if needed to, can drop into coverage. Like most of the Dolphins that have been added over the last year, he is versatile.
The Dolphins love Curtis Weaver and his versatility.
There are some concerns about his dedication to the game 100%, 100% of the time. He has shown up a bit of out shape for off-season work in college but quickly got back into shape. His off-field demeanor is at times mistaken for aloofness but he is all motor when on the field.
Weaver could very well be a huge steal in this draft and if he can translate his successes from college and stay focused, he could be the Miami Dolphins next great defensive end. He will need to work a bit to get some of his techniques down but the building blocks are there.