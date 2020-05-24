Miami Dolphins banking on Austin Jackson to anchor line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need Austin Jackson to develop quickly.
Last month the Miami Dolphins made Austin Jackson a first-round draft pick but now they need him to become one of the anchors as they rebuild the offensive line.
Austin Jackson has spent his life on the West Coast. Born in Sacramento, Jackson spent his high-school years in Phoenix at North Canyon HS, then he returned to California to attend USC where he played in fourteen games as a freshman.
Jackson was selected with the 18th overall pick by the Dolphins in April, the draft pick they received in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade to the Steelers. While he is capable of playing both left and right tackle, the Dolphins need him to excel on the right side to protect the blindside of Tua Tagovailoa.
It is unclear if Jackson will play the right or left side. The Dolphins have made big changes to the offensive line and while some players may be penciled in at guard, tackle, or even center, when training camp finally starts, we can expect all of the players to work out at more than one position as Miami tries to find the right fits at each spot.
Austin Jackson is going to be fun to watch as he develops.
Jackson has a lot of upside but some view him as a player that may not be ready to go from day one. Jackson missed all of the 2019 off-season workouts at USC to tend to his family. His younger sister suffers from Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a bone marrow disorder. Jackson was able to donate marrow in a procedure in 2019.
Jackson still played in 2019 but he has to develop at the next level. He should be a day one starter for Miami but he will have some hiccups. He is a versatile athletic lineman that should find his place. Like all of the Dolphins 2020 draft picks, Jackson is a hard-working football player with high character. When the season finally starts, he will get his chance to cement himself at one of the two tackle spots.