Miami Dolphins pre-camp look at the tight end position
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may only carry two or three tight ends into 2020.
Looking at the Miami Dolphins current roster ahead of training camp’s start, which we have no idea when that actually will be, the tight end position is interesting as there is more youth than experience.
Mike Gesicki is the top tight end on the Dolphins roster and last year he showed what he can do with the ball when he is targeted. After a sluggish start, due in part to the roster makeover, Gesicki became far more consistent as the season went on and looked much better by the end of the year.
In 2020, Gesicki will try and improve in his third season out of Penn State. We have questioned before what his role will be in Chan Gailey’s offense but considering the group, after him isn’t really something to be impressed with, it really won’t matter. Gesicki has to be the best TE on the field no matter how Gailey uses him.
Gesicki isn’t a great blocking tight end and the Dolphins doubled up on TEs three years ago in the draft when they also took Durham Smythe in the mid-rounds. Smythe is a better blocker than Gesicki but he needs to be more consistent on the edge and still needs help from the tackle. He needs to improve his feet work a bit more and his route running but there isn’t much competition heading into 2020 and he should find making the roster quite easy.
Smythe’s biggest competition is really himself. If he improves, he will be able to hold down a two-tight end set with no problem but TEs don’t always develop quickly and three years is about the time we start to see what direction a TE is heading. Outside of Smythe, the Dolphins have three other TEs on the current roster but only Chris Myarick has a good shot of making the team.
Myarick has one year under his NFL belt and is still raw but has shown some bright spots in that one year. The Temple product needs to take a jump this year and a strong camp will sway the coaches to keep him on the roster. He will compete against undrafted rookie Bryce Sterk and three-year veteran Michael Roberts who like Gesicki and Smythe is still developing.
The unit overall isn’t necessarily as strong as much as it is promising. There is nothing wrong with that. Miami is still rebuilding and there is a lot to be excited about if they continue to trend in the right direction.