Drive-in coming to Hard Rock Stadium field to play Dolphins games
By Brian Miller
Hard Rock Stadium turning into a drive-in is an excellent idea!
Classic Miami Dolphins games are coming to Hard Rock Stadium and you can drive right onto the field to watch them.
Hard Rock Stadium announced a short while ago that they will become a Drive-In theater that will replay classic Miami Dolphins football games. At first, I shook my head as I wondered why exactly that was a necessity. Then I realized, who wouldn’t want to drive into HRS and park your car?
Classic Dolphins games, classic movies, and a tip to the local community with school commencement ceremonies? Yeah, simply good stuff for sure.
Now all I have to wonder about is how the popcorn will be served!
Hard Rock has always tried to find innovative ways to entertain fans and to better serve the community in more than just a football sense. At one time, HRS was also a baseball stadium. Now there is state of the art tennis courts outside on the stadium grounds.
Over the years, HRS through the hard work of Dolphins executive Tom Garfinkel has built tunnels for fans to enter and exit through, a pedestrian bridge to help ease postgame traffic patterns, the aforementioned Miami Open, and there has been discussion of a Formula One race coming to the location.
In addition to all of this, the stadium introduced a gondola system to ferry fans from one parking lot to the front of the stadium. It was ready to go just before the Super Bowl.
I get the feeling that we have not see everything that has been planned or will be planned although I am still waiting for the water park that was talked about years ago.