Miami Dolphins all-time fantasy football mock draft
By Brian Miller
Fantasy football drafts are fun but how about an all-time Miami Dolphins mock draft!
What if you could field a team comprised strictly of the Miami Dolphins greatest players? What might your fantasy football mock draft look like? We posed that question to six of our contributing writers and found that some have vast differences in opinions on who they believe is better than someone else.
Six members of our site participated in a fantasy mock draft. The challenge was to draft any player from 1966 to 2019 and field a fantasy roster. They were asked to draft one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two offensive linemen, and a kicker.
How would you approach a draft of that magnitude? Can you tick off nine players off the top of your head minus the players taken before you? Our guys were up to the task. As a bonus, I’m adding my own team made up of the players that were not drafted! Should be fun!
Our draft order was simple. James Reeve, Nick Belotto, Dominic Ambrose, George Keim, Matthew Stevens, and Pablo Rosero rounded out the group. We used a snake format and will cover the defense next week.
ORDER: James – Nick – Dominic – George – Matthew – Pablo, we will leave the grading to you. Make sure you leave comments about what roster you think is the best.